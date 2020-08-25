The Batman, fans have found a resemblance between the Penguin and an old character

Share it:

Among the details of the first trailer of The Batman which attracted attention there is also the first look at the Penguin, played by an unrecognizable Colin Farrell. On the web many fans have wasted themselves in comments regarding Oswald Cobblepot and according to some there is a certain resemblance to an old character.

Fans claim that the Penguin seen in the trailer looks a lot like Val Kilmer, who in the 90s played Bruce Wayne / Batman in Batman Forever, a film in which, among other things, also appears the Riddler, played by Jim Carrey.

Several fans even joked that the production could have saved money by hiring Val Kilmer directly for the role, instead of turning the physiognomy of Colin Farrell.

In recent days it has been published the first trailer for The Batman, directly from DC Fandome, with some new images that portray Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne, together with Zoe Kravitz in the role of Selina Kyle / Catwoman.

The rich cast also consists of Paul Dano in the role of Edward Nygma / the Riddler, one of the main villains of the film directed by Matt Reeves.

On Everyeye you will find our analysis of the trailer for The Batman, and other interesting news regarding the film, due out in 2021.

It is about a new cinematic chapter which tells the story of the iconic DC character, played in the past by various actors such as Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.