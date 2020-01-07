 The Batman director confirms that Colin Farrell will be The Penguin

Share it:

Matt Reeves has been responsible for confirming on his Twitter account some of the additions to the cast of his film "The Batman". He has thus confirmed actors such as Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz or Andy Serkis, but there were still other names of actors that have sounded in time. It is the case for example of Colin Farrell, which is rumored to play Cobblepot / Penguin since last November.

Finally, Reeves confirms the incorporation of the actor to the cast through a gif on Twitter, as he usually does with all these additions to cast. The text accompanies the gif: "Wait – is it you, #Oz?", what confirms that he plays the villain The Penguin, it is a direct allusion to the other alias of Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot, to its abbreviated name Oz Cobblepot.

The most interesting of all is that this confirmation comes just when it is said that we could already have our first look at Farrell on the set of the film, so perhaps it has been done before having another image that leaves a sharper look at the actor in the set. To this was added some rumors that have been playing for a long time, such as you reminded us yesterday on Twitter, which pointed out that Farrel could really interpret Ogilvy / The Emperor Penguin, a Cobblepot henchman who takes the mantle of this one and with whom he apparently would have greater physical resemblance in that set image.

In addition to Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, in the cast we have Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Enigma / Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Its filming has just begun in London and its premiere in cinemas will take place on June 25, 2021.