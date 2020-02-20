'The Batman' could introduce Robin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movie of 'The Batman' is, of course, one of the most anticipated releases of 2021, and that is still in full shooting. But the expectation with a new adaptation of the Dark Knight is always high. And this time much more, since it comes with controversy: Robert Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne, and that decision has completely divided the fans.

But he will not be alone, since we can also see the Penguin, Catwoman or Enigma putting him in trouble, in a detective story that is rumored could have sought inspiration in the classic 'The Long Halloween'. But what many fans miss is the appearance of Robin in Batman's film adaptations, having seen him only in 'Batman Forever' and 'Batman & Robin'. And that could change with the arrival of 'The Batman', because apparently it has leaked a casting requirement that could fit quite with Wonder Boy.

According to this announcement, Warner would be looking for actors and actresses 17 years and older, with circus skills. Ok, on paper it may seem that there is no connection. But remember that Dick Grayson, Robin's first identity, was part of a circus family, that they had their own number 'The Flying Graysons'. His family died at the hands of gangster Anthony "Tony" Zucco, who sabotaged his trapeze and equipment. Batman, who was investigating the crime, ends up 'adopting' Dick and training him to become Robin.

So, if Warner is really looking for performers with circus skills, that could mean we will see Dick Grayson's family, and we could even meet Robin, who is rumored to be Timothée Chalamet.