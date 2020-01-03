 The Batman costume designer shares her excitement for the movie

Share it:

The Deadline media has had the opportunity to interview Jacqueline Durran, the London costume designer with extensive experience in Victorian movies, such as "Anna Karenina", together with other period type films "Pride and prejudice", without overlooking the recent premiere of "Little Women" that such good reviews are receiving.

Far from being the protagonist of the interview, the movie "The Batman" It is also the subject of conversations. It is not that the designer reveals too much, or even makes the slightest allusion to the Bat-Suit, and the issue goes more in line with what it is like to work on a project like this, since it is the first time she touches something related to the world of superheroes. Durran then comments on how the magic of creating this Batman world is what catches her and loves her:

I think it's about new worlds, really. What will the city of Gotham by Matt Reeves be like and what will the world he is creating around Batman be like, working on that, – the development of the characters and the logic of that world – is his appeal. It's like a myth, right? It's something that repeats, and you can repeat it, because you can change it, just like ‘Little women’ It's changing, depending on the time we do it.

