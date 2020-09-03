Entertainment

The Batman, Coronavirus positive production member: new stop to filming

September 3, 2020
Filming for The Batman has just started three days ago but a new stop has already arrived. As reported by the Daily Mail, sources inside the production said that one of the insiders tested positive for Coronavirus.

“They warned us that a crew member tested positive for Covid-19. Everyone was talking about it on set. We don’t know who it is, but it sent the calendar into chaos.” reported the insider on the situation at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, England, where filming of Matt Reeves’ film is currently taking place.

The source added: “Everyone was looking forward to getting back to work and it was a shock to see production halted after only three days of filming. We were told to wait until further notice, and we don’t expect to resume filming. for at least two weeks. “

As we write to you, the official confirmation of Warner Bros (via Deadline): “A member or production of The Batman has tested positive for Covid-19, and is in solitary confinement in line with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

According to reports, Reeves has plans three more months of shooting before completing production. The film’s release is set for October 2021.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan praised Robert Pattinson’s talent ahead of his role in the film.

