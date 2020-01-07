The Batman confirms Colin Farrell as Penguin

Share it:

The production of The batman It has already taken an unstoppable pace and it is a matter of time before the film ends its filming and we begin to see material for its premiere. For now we have the confirmation of another rumor that we had been hearing for months.

The director himself, Matt Reeves, has confirmed on his Twitter profile that actor Colin Farrell will be the one to live the Penguin, a role that in the past could have ended up in the hands of Jonah Hill.

The millionaire of Gotham turned into a villain is often represented as a character of British origins, perhaps for this reason he has opted for Farrell, an actor of Irish origin.

We are not going to have the next story of Batman alone in theaters until June 25, 2021, so there is still a long wait until this tortuous production can see the light once and for all.