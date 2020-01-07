Entertainment

The Batman confirms Colin Farrell as Penguin

January 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The production of The batman It has already taken an unstoppable pace and it is a matter of time before the film ends its filming and we begin to see material for its premiere. For now we have the confirmation of another rumor that we had been hearing for months.

The director himself, Matt Reeves, has confirmed on his Twitter profile that actor Colin Farrell will be the one to live the Penguin, a role that in the past could have ended up in the hands of Jonah Hill.

The Batman adds another villain to its cast.

The millionaire of Gotham turned into a villain is often represented as a character of British origins, perhaps for this reason he has opted for Farrell, an actor of Irish origin.

We are not going to have the next story of Batman alone in theaters until June 25, 2021, so there is still a long wait until this tortuous production can see the light once and for all.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.