The Batman, Christian Bale explained to Robert Pattinson how to pee in the costume

One of the most common questions among fans of costumed movie superheroes is one need in particular: how do actors pee while dressed in the costume on set while filming the film. A question that also concerns Batman and that does not seem to have created many problems a Robert pattinson.

Why? Thanks to the advice of another Bruce Wayne film, Christian Bale, who according to director Matt Reeves gave very useful directions to Pattinson.

“One of the most important things Rob actually talked about with Christian Bale is how to be able to safely go to the bathroom comfortably. He must be able to wear it and he must also be able to live in it as a human being.”.

Reeves then elaborated on the film, explaining that ‘it is not an origin story’. The director then added:“[…] We’re going to try to do it exactly that way and of course with details from the previous story that he’s the greatest detective in the world and how he got there. There are many things that I hope are different “.

On Everyeye you will find the analysis of the trailer for The Batman, the new film by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman.

Meanwhile, a fan has solved the riddle of the Riddler present in the trailer for the film presented at DC Fandome.