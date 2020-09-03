Entertainment

The Batman, check out Robert Pattinson’s sensational new Bruce Wayne fan art

September 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

After DC FanDome it can be said that The Batman became the most anticipated cinecomic of next year, with the first official trailer of the film written and directed by Matt Reeves which has convinced virtually everyone, fans of the character not.

He also thought about winning the greatest consensus Robert pattinson, appeared in full both with and without the Dark Knight costume: the new, wonderful Mizuri fan-art focuses on him, a famous social artist who in the past few hours wanted to give his followers on Twitter a new ‘look’ at the protagonist of the film.

As usual you can admire it at the bottom of the article.

The Batman was written and directed by acclaimed director Matt Reeves, with the cast noting Robert Pattinson as Batman / Bruce Wayne also including Paul Dano in the guise of the deadly villain Edward Nygma / Riddler, Colin Farrell in those of Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Andy Serkis in that of the butler Alfred, Jeffrey Wright in that of Gotham City police detective James Gordon and finally John Turturro in the part of the criminal boss Carmine Falcone.

READ:  Pokemon: American fans enraged by the change to the names, will it also happen in Italian?

We remind you that Robert Pattinson is currently in Italian cinemas with Tenet di Christopher Nolan: click on the highlighted link to read an essay on the short circuit of the image in Tenet.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.