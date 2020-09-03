The Batman, check out Robert Pattinson’s sensational new Bruce Wayne fan art

Share it:

After DC FanDome it can be said that The Batman became the most anticipated cinecomic of next year, with the first official trailer of the film written and directed by Matt Reeves which has convinced virtually everyone, fans of the character not.

He also thought about winning the greatest consensus Robert pattinson, appeared in full both with and without the Dark Knight costume: the new, wonderful Mizuri fan-art focuses on him, a famous social artist who in the past few hours wanted to give his followers on Twitter a new ‘look’ at the protagonist of the film.

As usual you can admire it at the bottom of the article.

The Batman was written and directed by acclaimed director Matt Reeves, with the cast noting Robert Pattinson as Batman / Bruce Wayne also including Paul Dano in the guise of the deadly villain Edward Nygma / Riddler, Colin Farrell in those of Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Andy Serkis in that of the butler Alfred, Jeffrey Wright in that of Gotham City police detective James Gordon and finally John Turturro in the part of the criminal boss Carmine Falcone.

We remind you that Robert Pattinson is currently in Italian cinemas with Tenet di Christopher Nolan: click on the highlighted link to read an essay on the short circuit of the image in Tenet.