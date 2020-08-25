The Batman, Bruce Wayne would have created the Riddler according to a theory: find out how

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The trailer for The Batman has only been out for a few days, but has already prompted many fans to wonder what the movie is Matt Reeves will tell and how it will propose characters already known under new narrative guises. In this regard, an interesting theory has already arrived online that sees the creation of the main villain at the center: the Riddler.

As we could learn from The Batman teaser trailer, it will be the Riddler played by Paul Dano the main villain of the Dark Knight by Robert Pattinson, even if in the various images we can also note the presence of Colin Farrell as Penguin and we know that there will also be John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone.

The theory was posted on Reddit by user u / Mikhail10 and would suggest that the Riddler started his own killing trail. for Batman’s decision and his “no killing” code. The theory just quotes a line from the trailer, “If you are justice, please do not lie, what is the price for your blind eye?” and is linked to the first part of the video in which we see the villain’s victims. This theory would therefore suggest that the Riddler was somehow injured or someone close to him killed, precisely because of Batman’s decision not to make that extreme gesture.

This theory would go well with the statements of the director, who had previously confirmed that his film would provide an explanation – or almost – about the birth of the super-villain trail in Gotham City.

The cast of the film sees Robert Pattinson as Batman and Paul Dano as Edward Nygma / Riddler, as well as numerous stars who have been cast for this new cinematic version of the iconic DC character. On Everyeye you will find an analysis of the The Batman trailer and an in-depth analysis of the five most successful films on the DC Comics character.