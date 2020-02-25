The Batman: Ben Affleck's version could finally appear in the movie

Share it:

As you will know by now, The batman, the film about the Batman that Warner Bros prepares was going to be starring (and directed) by Ben Affleck. The one that has been hitherto Bruce Wayne and Batman in the DC Universe, both in Batman v Superman and in the Justice League (with a brief cameo in Suicide Squad) explained a few days ago that it was the fear of drinking pressure which caused his departure. The rest is well known. Warner hired Matt Reeves to take over the management and the critic Robert Pattinson to replace Ben Affleck?

The last photographs of the shoot leave us with more doubts. And if the Affleck version ends up appearing and we are not facing a restart, but are we attending the Batman mantle relay?

As you can appreciate, Robert Pattinson isn't taking care of filming his own scenes as Batman right now. In its place is a double action that is responsible for riding in the Batmoto in the Glasgow Necropolis. We quickly saw that the prominent jaw that was visible in that Batman did not correspond to Pattinson, but rather resembled that of Affleck.

However, new photographs taken more in details show the specialist without the hood of Batman and the resemblance to Affleck is so great … that it might not be a simple coincidence. Despite having black spots painted as a reference, which could indicate that another face will be placed overlay via CGI later, the actor's physiognomy and similarity with Ben could mean that Warner decides that this ribbon of origins is also that of the Farewell of the Batman that we have known so far and the fact that the specialist has such a familiar face would help to place a recreation of Affleck without needing to need the actor.

Battinson’s stunt double is Batfleck https://t.co/GFMUZmTceZ pic.twitter.com/wBmhaedvcJ – ~ Oracle (@ 4eyedRaven) February 24, 2020

At the moment it is complicated to know how Warner will restart this particular superhero, knowing that others of the same generation of Justice League, such as Wonder Woman by Gal Gadot, Aquaman by Jason Momoa and Flash by Ezra Miller (continues the question of Henry Cavill as Superman) have a guaranteed place in the continuity of the DC Cinematic Universe .

Maybe Pattinson's character is not Bruce Wayne. The actor's appearance might well fit with a Robin (although it couldn't be Dick Grayson, whom we saw killed in Batman v Superman) and we may attend the transition between one and the other masked hero. It would not be the first time that in the comics Batman's mantle has passed from Bruce Wayne's hands to many others. This explanation could make sense until we realize that there are other characters that are also going to be changed actors, such as Commissioner Gordon, whose face will go from being J.K. Simmons to Jeffrey Wright.

Could they be versions of Alternative Lands? Is DC going to introduce the concept of multiverse in his films (as he already did successfully in the television crossover Crisis in Infinite Lands? Do you think it is a simple coincidence the great resemblance of the specialist with Affleck?