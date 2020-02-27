The Batman, Ben Affleck talks about Robert Pattinson

Share it:

How unfair is the industry, at least once in a while. Ben Affleck, which must be recognized (in addition to talent) some luck throughout his career, has been somewhat complex in recent years.

His great signing as the bat for the promising amendment to Marvel Y Disney from DC from Warner He has given her not a few headaches. First on the part of a fandom who decided to take his signing as a guasa (and when not), to later see how the project did not finish finding its place among the public.

It didn't matter that he was one of the few to receive compliments for his work in ‘Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice’(Zack Snyder, 2016) and‘League of Justice’(Zack Snyder, 2017), his union with the character seemed cursed and, no matter how hard he tried to write a new script for the masked crusade, Warner was already looking for replacement.

"We had a script. I liked the script, I wrote it with Geoff Johns, whom I respect a lot”, Says the actor in an interview published in Joblo. "As it happened, I had made a couple of those films and lost my passion for that. You know what I mean? I lost my passion for telling those stories, I was interested in telling more stories like this, and it seemed very clear to me that, if it's not the most important thing in the world for you, you're not going to make a very good movie. The movie deserves to be made by someone dying to make it and can't wait, and that wasn't me at the time, so I kept going"

"I showed some the script of de The Batman ’. They said: 'I think the script is good, but you will also drink to death if you go through what you just went through again'”, The interpreter acknowledges that, fleeing from his problems with drinking, the same is better away from the layer.

The project has finally fallen to Matt reeves that, next to Mattson Tomlin, has created from scratch a new script for a ‘The batman’Which stars Robert Pattinson, interpreter for which Affleck only has positive words: “I think Robert is a great actor, he will do great"

‘The batman', directed by Matt reeves, with script of Mattson Tomlin and the filmmaker himself, stars Robert Pattinson (Batman), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Paul Dano (Enigma), John Turturro (Falcone) Y Jeffrey Wright (Gordon). June 25, 2021, premiere in cinemas.