The Batman and Seven, the parallels in the trailers of the Matt Reeves and David Fincher film

The phenomenal teaser trailer for The Batman with Robert pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight has stirred up fans, with many looking for hidden plot clues within the movie and others creating side by side videos for comparison with the trailer for Seven of David Fincher.

As you can also admire in the video that you find at the opening of the news, the two trailers are obviously not the same as regards the images shown or the music, but in terms of construction and idea, yes. Also a lot. And it is precisely in the idea behind the two footage that there is the parallelism between many scenes shown, such as the detective’s walk, the murder scene, the confrontation and much more.

The cast of the film sees Robert Pattinson as Batman e Paul Dano in the guise of Edward Nygma / Riddler, Colin Farrell in those of Oswald Cobblepot/Pinguino, Zoe Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, Andy Serkis in the shoes of Alfred butler, Jeffrey Wright in those of Commissioner Gordon and finally John Turturro come Carmine Falcone.

its Everyeye find an analysis of The Batman trailer and an in-depth look at the five most successful films on the DC Comics character. We also leave you to an in-depth analysis on the clues concerning the Court of Owls, which could play a fundamental role within the reboot.