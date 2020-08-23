The Batman: all the information revealed by Matt Reeves, from the story to the characters!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The DC FanDome ended with a bang when the director and screenwriter Matt Reeves has unveiled the first, sensational official trailer of The Batman starring Robert pattinson.

During the panel, the author also released several advances on the film, which you can find in this article.

“I never even imagined that I would make genre films “Reeves explained. “What thrilled me is that Batman is not a superhero in the traditional sense of the term, and in this film he will be early in his career and is a long way from being a perfect superhero, so this detail gave me a chance to do something. which was not done. In our story he’s not having the effect he wants to have on Gotham, and his investigation allows him to uncover a whole new world of corruption.“

About the Riddler: “Paul Dano plays a version of the Riddler that no one has ever seen before“, the author promised.”What he’s doing, I think, will blow people away“.

His Catwoman: “Bruce is already Batman, but Selena is not Catwoman yet. That evolution is part of his journey “, revealed, adding that this discourse can also apply to the Penguin, the Riddler and Jim Gordon. “The whole movie is like a rolling snowball. You can feel the momentum.“

On the differences with previous films: “The main difference in The Batman from previous iterations is to see this character make mistakes and grow as he tries to become the best version of himself. Meanwhile, public opinion is still scared of him. Batman is still considered a myth in Gotham“.

The Batman will arrive on October 1, 2021. For more information, here are the first official images of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and find out what the universe in which the film is set will be called.