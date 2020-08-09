The Batman: a partnership with a well-known American soft drink is coming? Here is the artwork

Share it:

Even Batman, between a thwarted robbery and a visit to the Arkham asylum, needs to relax with a cold drink, or at least that's what you guess from an advertising image that appeared on the web: Could it also be linked to Matt Reeves' The Batman?

As you can see from the Reddit post below, this is the well-known Mountain Dew drink, one of the most famous in the US. The slogan reads: "Buy the Dew, solve the puzzles and save Gotham".

obviously the reference is to the brainless Enigmista, which will not fail to put the mental skills of Bruce Wayne in difficulty also in the new film coming in 2021. To be honest, however, the figure of Batman and the villain seem to be taken more than anything else from comics and animated series, not to mention that it would be a promotion designed with a huge advance, since we will have to wait a long time before seeing Robert Pattinson at work.

It is likely that the brand is still bonding with the DC superhero, but for the moment without involving the motion pictures. The initiative should be based on codes, with which buyers will have access to riddles, after which they will be able to win prizes theme.

Surely an interesting gimmick: who wouldn't want to feel a bit like Batman struggling with the Riddler? Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the likely trailer coming for the DC Fan Dome, as Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves will also attend the event.