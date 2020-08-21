The Batman a few hours from the DC FanDome: here’s what we’d like to see

Share it:

The Pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the summer events of international entertainment, from the videogame to the cinema sector. The most important fair in the world, the San Diego Comic-Con, had to reinvent itself in a virtual key, in a free edition which, however, was unable to give the same emotions as the physical event, while Gamescom, E3, D23 Disney and many other exhibitions have directly renounced their annual editions. In a similar and drastic scenario to the “fight or flee“, Warner Bros., however, was able to seize the moment and create from scratch a new and gigantic multimedia arena where to welcome and present all the next ones DC brand projects, from the big to the small screen, from comics to video games.

We are obviously talking about the highly anticipated DC FanDome on August 22, which for physiological necessities was finally divided into two parts: the one of tomorrow entirely dedicated to cinema and video games, while that of next 12 September reserved for television series CW ed HBO Max and other minor sections. Considering the anticipated stock list for the event, the starring role and crown jewel of the Hall of Heroes (as the dedicated section is called) will obviously be The Batman di Matt Reeves, cinematic reboot of the dark Knight played in this new iteration by Robert Pattinson. But what will we really get to see of the much anticipated DC cinecomic?

The director’s promise

First of all, a small recap of the timetable to watch live with millions of fans around the world at the panel of The Batman. The official presentation of the film will take place for us Italians in the night between Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 August, to be precise at 2:30 in the morning. Everyeye will obviously follow the important event with a marathon via Twitch in the company of ours Francesco Fossetti and Gabriele Laurino, which will accompany you throughout the DC FanDome between curiosities, insights and live chat. The advice is therefore not to miss the appointment, so as to join us in the mammoth Dome DC to discover the many creatures of the label.

Net of the wait for the various The Suicide Squad di James Gunn, The Flash by Andy Muschietti (where Ben Affleck’s Batman will also return) or Black Adam con Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, absolute centrality in the cinema section will have it without a shadow of a doubt The Batman, title among other things made official in the last hours as a small anticipation of the event, complete with the reveal of the splendid logo accompanied by a sensational poster artwork designed by Jim Lee. All for our happiness and surprise, because as production has recently resumed after months of stoppage caused by the lockdown, with the shooting phase still far from ending and a delayed release of 3 months compared to the original date (from 25 June to October 1, 2021), initially we expected to see very little of the film in question, just a logo and some little curiosity. But this surprise in preview format has driven our waiting compass crazy, which now suggests we travel to all hype. towards the concrete expectation of watching a first teaser trailer, machined and assembled by Reeves and technicians during Phase 2 of the Pandemic. Something very concrete that, however, will have the palatability of a taste, where we hope to see the complete figure and costume of the Dark Knight finalized by Pattinson, which can be seen from Jim Lee’s artwork a very long cloak and in reality in general more elaborate than what was perceived by the first test chamber last October (for example the horns can be seen).

The hope is obviously also that of finally being able to admire the look of the many co-stars, from Catwoman di Zoe Kravtiz up to the different villains in the game, from Colin Farrell’s penguin to the much more important and curious Riddler of Paul Dano, who will be Batman’s main enemy. More than one cast member should still connect via streaming to attend the event, given that from the presentation trailer we saw for example small moments of the various panels of The Suicide Squad or Wonder Woman 1984 during which live-streams were open overflowing with actors.

However, all these hopes are based on words with a taste of promise by Matt Reeves, who in the Hall of Heroes presentation film said: “I couldn’t come here without bringing anything official“.

We have the logo. An artwork as well. The title is there. The heart of the project is missing: discover the atmosphere, the tones, the characters, the action. That would be the best surprise of the event, the so-called MVP of the friendly match between colleagues under the huge virtual dome of the DC FanDome.