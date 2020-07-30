The Batman, a fanart imagines Bane played by Dave Bautista

Share it:

From what we know so far on The Batman, villain Bane should not make an appearance in the first film with Robert Pattinson in the role of the Dark Knight, but it is not excluded that he appears in a sequel or even in a thorn-off … And as this fanart would like, who better than Dave Bautista to interpret it?

Digital artists Saarukan Suhanthan and dorkpredator have collaborated to create this fanart starring Dave Bautista as Bane, with the first one advocating the use of CGI should Warner Bros. and DC Films decide to bring back on the screen the character previously played by Tom Hardy in the Nolan trilogy.



"Bane (Dave Bautista). Heck if I would like to see a Bane faithful to the comics in The Batman. But I think if they were to bring him back to the big screen for a movie, it would be better in CGI. But I still want to see Batista as Bane, so here you are a cross between a Bane in CGI and in flesh and blood but with the face of Dave Bautista".

In The Batman, the Bruce Wayne played by Pattinson will face many threats, but for now it would seem that the iconic villain mentioned here does not appear … What do you think? Would you like to see a Batman vs. Clash Bane with the two actors in their respective roles? And what do you think of this fanart? Let us know in the comments.