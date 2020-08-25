The Batman: A fan has solved the riddle of the Riddler presented in the trailer for the film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the first trailer for The Batman was released only a few hours ago, a fan was able in a short time to decode and solve the riddle of the Riddler present in the first video of the film by Matt Reeves. Speaking on Twitter, the fan explained how he managed to find the solution to the enigma proposed by the villain.

“So excited about Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie, I decided to solve the Riddler’s riddle” wrote Andrew Lane.

The fan explained how it implemented a process of analyzing the different symbols to identify the recurring ones, essentially implementing a process of elimination trying the word ‘Batman’ first and then considering the letters commonly used in the English language.

Lane isn’t the only person who worked on decoding the riddle. Game designer Mike Selinker also worked on solving the puzzle posed by one of Bruce Wayne / Batman’s most feared villains.

Although the puzzle is not very complex, it is still an important first step, considering that in the future they could be distributed other riddles within the film material.

The cast of the film sees Robert Pattinson as Batman and Paul Dano as Edward Nygma / Riddler, as well as numerous stars who have been cast for this new cinematic version of the iconic DC character.

On Everyeye you will find an analysis of the The Batman trailer and an in-depth analysis of the five most successful films on the DC Comics character.