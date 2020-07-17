The "Basque" Aguirre is not afraid of Real Madrid: he is committed to a heroic deed to save Leganés

Share it:

The Mexican strategist was calm and prepared to face the "best version" of Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter / @CDLeganes)

Although the Real Madrid already conquered his league number 34 after beating Villarreal, he I wons of Javier Aguirre not afraid of the set of Zinedine Zidane and will search keep the category before the meringues.

He mexican coach He was calm before the press and stressed that his team is "ready" to face the best version of Real Madrid.

"The Basque" He noted that they are a "powerful team" full of stars and, although they present some changes in their table, they will have a great challenge to overcome.

"They don't finish the season, they continue with the Champions. Madrid does not relax, it is in their genes, that is the reality, "said the Mexican after being questioned about his future meeting.

The Leganés team plays life in the Butarque Municipal Stadiumbecause to stay in the maximum circuit must beat Madrid and that the Celta Vigo lose to him Spanish.

In this context, the Mexican strategist indicated that he fully trusts his staff, but acknowledged that they depend on third parties to save themselves. In addition, he declared that the current situation of the team is "everyone's responsibility."

“I always trust soccer, I have trusted that for 43 years. In this sport things change, but in the end we are eleven against eleven, a referee and a ball, "declared the" Basque "showing his experience in the old continent.

On "New normal" in Spanish football, he declared that it has been a completely “exceptional” league, since he had never been locked in mid-season, so they had to adapt and “try not to miss a beat”.

“This is something completely different in our careers, I have never witnessed anything like this. We have never come back without so many games without an audience, ”said the coach with a serious tone.

To keep the category, the Leganés team needs to beat Madrid and Celta de Vigo lose to Espanyol

EFE / Andreu Dalmau



While not a novice at play descents, "Vasco" Aguirre explains that all the adversities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic caused a "special" environment to be built in the team.

Aguirre added that "he does not have a prepared speech for his players", since he was confident that for the last match he was already talking about the salvation of Leganés.

On his future at Leganés, he stated: “For now I only think about the next 90 minutes. On that depends, not my permanence, but that of the club ”.

The Mexican coach He said that his team has presented various changes throughout the season and, therefore, has noticed positive results in his players.

Players like Bryan Gil Salvatierra and Roberto Rosales They began to improve their level by changing positions and striker Aitor Ruibal García was already "on the exit ramp."

The meeting between Real Madrid and Leganés will take place on Sunday July 19.

The set of "Vasco" Aguirre comes from beating (0-2) Atlético de Bilbao EFE / Juanjo Martin



It should be noted that Leganés arrives with chances of being saved thanks to the victory (0-2) they got against Atlético de Bilbao.

The "Vasco" team clung to the First Division with a goal from Miguel Ángel Guerrero 10 minutes from the final whistle that confirmed the VAR in an atmosphere of suspense and tragedy.

Deportivo Alavés, led by Brazilian Rodrigo Ely, managed to maintain the category after beating (1-2) Real Betis of the Mexicans Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez.

After falling (2-3) against Levante, the Mexican's Celta de Vigo Nestor Araujo the permanence is played against Espanyol.

The Liga BBVA is experiencing its most intense moments and to show what the whole of the Majorca this Thursday. The team led by Vicente Moreno Peris mathematically lost the category on the penultimate day of the tournament, this after falling (1-2) against the Pomegranate.

What does each team need to save themselves?

Leganés: Vasco Aguirre's team does not have a tomorrow, because they need to beat Madrid on the last date and wait for Celta not to add to three.

Celta de Vigo: The Mexican Nestor Araujo's team requires a victory against Espanyol to stay on the maximum circuit. If he fails, he must wait for Leganés to lose to the meringues

