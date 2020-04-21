The Barcelona squad does not see clearly the rush of Javier Tebas to return to play

This Monday the Cadena SER advanced in SER Deportivos the main dates for the return to training and competition in Spanish football, taking into account that they would return to the sports cities on May 4 with individual training and that the return to the Competition would be in the third week of June after a preseason month.

However, at Futbol Club Barcelona they do not entirely agree with these dates. Technicians and players from the Barça first team do not see Javier Tebas' rush to play again. They believe that health security must be guaranteed.

Given the staff's concern, the directive has transmitted to him that the first thing will be health. There are still eleven days of the championship (110 games) that they think are difficult to fit in.

