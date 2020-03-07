Sports

The Barcelona marathon is postponed until October 25 by the coronavirus

March 7, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The Barcelona marathon, which had to be held next Sunday, March 15, has postponed until October 25 to "continue working on the containment of the coronavirus".

In a statement, the Barcelona's town hall He has detailed that the decision has been taken jointly by representatives of the sports area of ​​the town hall, the Generalitat and the Public Health Agency of Barcelona.

"It has been agreed postpone the test to continue working on the containment of the coronavirus, following the recommendations of the health authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO), in regard to major events, "explained the City Council.

