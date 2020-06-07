The Barcelona coach expressed his concern about Messi's physical condition a few days after the return of football in Spain

Share it:

Lionel Messi with Quique Setién at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper in Barcelona. Photo: REUTERS / Albert Gea

Less than a week to restart The league, in Spain widespread concern settles in the physical state of Lionel Messi. The rosarino star was absent from the football training of the Barcelona and his return to the fields seems to generate greater uncertainty in public opinion.

Enrique Setién, coach of Blaugrana, He stated in the last hours that striker "have noticed some muscle discomfort in the last days"But he warned that he waits with great calm because he believes that"There will not be any problem”In view of the commitment before the Majorca in the Balearic Islands.

“He felt some muscle discomfort, as has happened to several players since we returned to practice. I think they are normal things that we should not give too much importance”, He declared in a press conference given in Catalonia.

The flea underwent a magnetic resonance to know the exact scope of a possible muscle injury. Although the club has not yet reported the results of the tests, if the injury was confirmed, it would have between one week and 10 days of recovery minimum to return to the fields, which would question his restart to the competition.

"Next week I hope there is no more problem"Added the technician Culé in reference to the match against Majorca, by day 28, to dispute the next saturday june 13 at the stadium of Soin Moix.

Messi, 32 years old, He could not train to the rhythm of the rest of his teammates in the last three practices for some discomfort in the quadriceps, although in the club they assure that he will be from the start against the whole of the Balearic Islands.

Further, Quique Setién referred to the forward's present Luis Suarez, who left behind a right knee injury reason why it will be able to be present before the Vermilion. “He has had this extra time and has allowed us to recover it to compete. It is practically full. Now we have done training and we have to see what happens when the competition starts, "said the coach.

The strategist with a past in the Betis He also acknowledged that he sees "very well" the work they did in the return to training, although he clarified that it would have taken "one more week to be in definitive conditions." "What I do not know exactly is that perhaps, like all the teams, we would have needed one more week to be in definitive conditions"He concluded.

