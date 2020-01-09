Sports

The Barcelona bus arrives late to the sports city after getting lost in Jeddah

January 8, 2020
Edie Perez
The driver who was driving one of the buses to the sports city Al-Ittihad Jeddah Club, where Barcelona has set the training, has been lost in the streets of Jeddah and has arrived at the site fifty minutes late, which has altered the initially planned plan.

The vehicle transported coach Ernesto Valverde and midfielder Sergio Busquets, responsible for appearing before the media before the preparatory session. Reason why the press conference It will finally be after training.

The rest of the Barca expedition had arrived at the time more or less planned but the coach and the Spanish international did so late.

The representatives of the Barça entity have contacted Atlético Madrid, which is exercised at the Al Alhi Training Center, so that it also delays the planned appearances of Diego Pablo Simeone and the Trippier player. Nevertheless, the Madrid team keeps the planned schedule.

