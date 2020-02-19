Sports

The Barça board of directors calls an emergency meeting after the controversy of I3 Ventures

February 19, 2020
Edie Perez
Barcelona has urgently called a meeting of the Delegate Committee of the Board of Directors for this afternoon, as reported by the 'Què T'hi Jugues' program of SER Catalunya. The meeting occurs after the social media scandal in the club azulgrana by the company I3 Ventures.

That company published Critical messages against Barca players and former players, as well as other members of the Barcelona environment. The president described as "false", that Barça has hired the services of the company I3 Ventures for this purpose, and announced that they have terminated the contract.

The Blaugrana club will meet this afternoon to measure the impact of this information revealed Monday by SER Catalunya in the Què T'hi Jugues program. Bartomeu denied all the information and gave explanations yesterday afternoon to the staff, however he did not seem to convince all of them after the tweet of Gerard Piqué in which he called 'puppet' to a journalist who praised the management of the culé directive.

Gerard Piqué's tweet
