The Baozi Brothers arrive in the Fortnite store: new skins and objects from December 30th

Even today the Fortnite in-game store updates with a series of skins and aesthetic contents such as hang gliders, picks, covers and other objects, now available for purchase. Among the novelties of 30 December we also find the Baozi Brothers.

The Baozi Brothers package it is on sale at 1,500 V-Buck and includes four different skins, and the Completed Processing pickaxe is also available at a cost of 500 V-Buck.

Skin Fortnite 30 December 2019

Imperial Striker (Skin) – 1500 V-Buck

Cops (Costume) – 1200 V-Buck

Give Us Inside (Emote) – 500 V-Buck

Baozi Brothers (Skin) – 1500 V-Buck

Processing Complete (Collection Tool) – 500 V-Buck

Takara (Costume) – 1500 V-Buck

Match Point (Skin) – 800 V-Buck

Marathon (Music) – 500 V-Buck

Among the new Fortnite objects we also find the Flat skin, the emote Dacci Dentro, the Takara costume, the Match Point skin and Marathon music. This content should remain available until the very first days of January, in the next few hours the first official information should also arrive on the Fortnite New Year event discovered by the dataminer but not yet officially announced.

Did you know? Fortnite has been included in the ranking of the most influential games of the decade for Wired, Forbes and Washington Post, three major titles that have entered Epic's Battle Royale in their end of year lists, certainly a nice recognition for Fortnite.