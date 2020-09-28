the Banks family will return to HBO Max for Thanksgiving

90s TV nostalgics will be happy to hear that HBO Max has organized a reunion of the cast of Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air. The special was recorded last September 10 and will air for the next Thanksgiving.

All the protagonists of this cult series have met and as they have told, it seems that the years have never passed. He also took part in this reunion despite initial doubts Will Smith, the undisputed star of the sitcom that this year celebrates its thirtieth anniversary.

“Extraordinary, extraordinary. It was something I had longed for. I always hoped for it, and when it happened I couldn’t believe it. It was strange to see the people I collaborated with for several years and the way we have changed. However, it seems not to be nothing changed. Same old jokes, it was wonderful, “he said Joseph Marcell, the Banks family butler interpreter in Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air.

“It was great. The really great thing about the relationship we have is that our dynamics never seem to have changed. It’s like a family you haven’t seen in a while. Some of us have seen each other here and there over time, but it’s It’s always nice to be all together. It’s very familiar. Let’s go back and pick up where we left off. ” he said Karyn Parsons, interpreter of Hilary Banks.

Big absent from this reunion will be James Avery, the beloved uncle Philip, who passed away prematurely in 2013 following some complications due to heart surgery. HBO Max also announced the Friends reunion, although filming hasn’t started yet. We will certainly see some good ones.