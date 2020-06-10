The bad moment Mario Balotelli spent at the door of the Brescia training center

Share it:

Mario Balotelli arrives at the Torbole sports center, Brescia, Italy. The forward was denied training with his team and was reportedly fired from the club (EFE / EPA / SIMONE VENEZIA)



Mario Balotelli It was news again, although this time it was not because of a scandal but because of a bad time he lived when he wanted to access the training center. The Brescia, cast of Serie A where the striker acts, denied him entry to the footballer for having breached a medical order.

The Italian team prevented striker Mario Balotelli from accessing his training center for having returned the day before the end of the medical certificate he had presented for intestinal problems.

The brescian club informed the attacker to stay at his home since there was no training program prepared for him, according to the news agency ANSA.

Mario Balotelli was received by a Brescia employee, who prevented him from entering the training center (EFE / EPA / SIMONE VENEZIA)



The institution of the Lombardy region He had notified Balotelli this Monday of the termination of his contract unilaterally for having missed training several times due to intestinal problems.

In addition, from the club they reported that the scorer did not comply with the training plans during the break due to the coronavirus pandemic, a situation that bothered the coaching staff, led by the Uruguayan Diego López.

The striker's contract would be unilaterally terminated by the Italian team (EFE / EPA / SIMONE VENEZIA)



For his part, the 29-year-old forward gave a different version as told by the Italian team. "Now they will say that I don't want to train", It was the irony of Balotelli before the journalists who approached the gate of the Torbone Casaglia estate, where minutes before a club employee denied him entry.

The Balotelli case will be investigated by a sports arbitration commission to determine its continuity in the club. The former World Cup with the Italian team in Brazil 2014 became a reinforcement of Brescia in August 2019 from Olympique Marseille, from the French League.

Regardless of what happened in the morning, during the day of this Tuesday, Mario Balotelli claimed justice for the murder of African-American George Floyd, occurred in Minneapolis, United States, on May 25, in a case of police abuse.

The front He published a photo on his account of the social network Instagram in which he is seen in Piazza della Vittoria along with his brother and a group of friends demanding justice for Floyd, killed by a white police officer.

