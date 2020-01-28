 The Bad Batch in a new image of the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Share it:

The media Etertainment Weekly comes a new image of the eighth and final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" which is dedicated to the characters that give title to the series, the Clone troopers. The details of the first two episodes of the season advanced us that the Bad Batch, or Clone Force 99, would return in a prominent role for the new chapter and here we see them again in this image.

As those who have enjoyed the series know, that animation project, which was born before Star Wars fell into Disney hands – in fact part of its unexpected event was motivated by the purchase of Disney from Lucasfilm -, he dedicated himself to humanize the clones, making us sympathize more with them. Revealing that each of them has their own personality, that they may be different – despite the fact that they may all visually appear the same – or that the clones knew that they would betray the Jedi.

After six years, the seventh season of “The Clone Wars” will arrive at Disney + the February 21st and will feature the triumphant return of former Jedi Ahsoka Tano. This is not the older Ahsoka we saw in ‘Rebels’, nor the ghost Ahoska we heard briefly in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’. Chronologically, the seventh season of ‘The Clone Wars’ It takes place just before the events of “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” to also address the fall of Mandalore and the return of Darth Maul.