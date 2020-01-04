The backdrops of Somali and the Forest Spirit leave critics and audiences open-mouthed

Share it:

Not even 24 hours after his debut on Crunchyroll, Somali and the Forest Spirit it is already the first catchphrase of the new season linked to Japanese animation. But what and who is behind this extraordinary premiere?

Studio Satelight, company that has never shone for exciting productions, seems to have hit the target straight at this lap. Merit of the popularity acquired since the first episode, without any doubt, is certainly the work of the artistic sector of the animated transposition of the manga by Yako Gureishi.

The 12 episodes of Somali and the Forest Spirit, in fact, will narrate the Somali's first adventures and a Golem, in which the two will begin to get to know each other and deepen a bond destined to change the fate of a human race close to extinction. The first episode, which we remind you to be already available on Crunchyroll, has proposed breathtaking backgrounds, to say the least extraordinary, which have traveled around the world in a very short time.

For the occasion, in fact, the studio hired French talent for the first time as art directort Vincent Nghiem who has already revealed that he wants to create something magical and special. And it is undeniable that, if the result were to settle on certain levels for the duration of the first season, we could already be facing one of the best souls of 2020.

