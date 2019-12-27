The Baby Yoda t-shirts that you will ask the Magi

Share it:

Few viral phenomena have hit as strong this 2019 as the unexpected character Baby yoda from the Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’. A robe, adorable elongated ears and a cup were enough to make the Jedi master the absolute protagonist of memes, social networks and, why not, of our closet. A phenomenon extrapolated to ‘low cost’ surfaces that Primark has taken full advantage of throwing a couple of Christmas Tshirts that you will include yes or yes in your letter to the Magi.

These are two fairly basic models, one in white and one in black, which also says the phrase ‘The Child’. Two garments that become a pretty cool option for our looks daily What do you think?

At the moment it is not on the Spanish website of the brand, but it has already been officially announced on the international Instagram, where it is assured that it will reach our country. The price? 8 euros, more reason to catch several in both colors and make it the best gift from Reyes. Now we are still waiting to see who comes up with the great idea of ​​selling the official doll stuffed animals … There goes the idea.