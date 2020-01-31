The awkward question of a journalist Rafa Nadal who knew how to respond with irony

Share it:

Rafa Nadal was eliminated from the Australian Open, the first 'Grand Slam' of the season, after succumbing this Wednesday in four sets against Austrian Dominic Thiem (7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7 -6 (6)), who will fight for a place in the final against the German Alexander Zverev, executioner of the Swiss Stan Wawrinka (1-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2).

Eight months after the Roland Garros final, both players met again and Thiem was able to claim revenge after a great battle that lasted for four hours and 10 minutes to go further than ever in Melbourne Park, confirming that its power is no longer limited only to clay.

In this way, Nadal must continue waiting to try to match the 20 'big' Roger Federer. The Swiss also lost to Novak Djokovic.

Rafa Nadal, in the press conference after the game, said that he lacked "a bit of a hit hit", since his opponent played "very well and with much determination". "He was very fast and with a very fine hand, he came in very complicated positions and hit very well," he lamented.

However, the tense moment of the interview came with the question of a journalist: "Rafa, you seemed really agitated during the section .."Immediately, the Spanish tennis player answered no. She rectified so that she could better understand his expression:" Maybe I meant agitated or nervous. "Nadal said no again."Honestly not, I wasn't frustrated".

"I don't see that he had a negative attitude at any time. I gave myself opportunities all the time. I don't see that he was fruity or nervous. I gave everything in every moment. And sorry, I don't see it that way, "Nadal told the journalist.

She corrected, regretting what happened: "Maybe it wasn't the right word, but it's fine"Nadal insisted:"If you want, think a better word, I'll wait for you here", he ironically sentenced him by laughing out loud in the press room.