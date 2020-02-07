TV Shows

The awkward moment between Laura G and Ricardo Casares

February 7, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Laura G and Ricardo Casares starred in an iconic moment in one of the recent Venga la Alegría programs, causing tension among all the TV Azteca morning drivers.

It all started when Laura G made a comment about Ricardo Casares, who was one of the special envoys of Televisión Azteca for coverage of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida. After the grand final of the NFL the television host took two days off and returned to Venga la Alegría last Wednesday, February 5. When her classmates welcomed her, Laura said, "hey, but the boss can't leave", referring to the days Ricardo was absent.

That comment was not liked by Ricardo Casares, who bluntly replied to Laura G:

When you have been working on this screen for 20 years every day, you can give it two days, don't you think?

Given his response, the tension was more than evident in the morning forum; In an ironic and mocking way Laura G mentioned, "We better go with a person who has not been working for 20 years, do you have many?" he asked Flor Rubio.




Laura G asked this question by referring to Flor Rubio having more years of experience in television than Ricardo Casares. Social network users have commented that Laura showed her envy because she was not sent by the television to cover the Super Bowl LIV.

