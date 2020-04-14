The Avengers theory that will make you question the first movie and what came next

Share it:

We are getting used to the fact that, whenever a new theory about Marvel and the UCM arises, it usually has a relationship with Avengers: Endgame, one of the most important films and at the same time one of those that closed Phase 3 (with permission from Spider -Man: Far from Home). However, the theory we came to tell you today may surprise you even more than all of those.

And that which refers to the first film of The Avengers (2012), when SHIELD agents first joined the team, to face a major threat in New York City. But … have we overlooked anything regarding the plot of that movie? According to a new theory, it is very likely to be so.

The case is that the Reddit user u / elgarraz has released an interesting theory on the air. Neither more nor less than the possibility that Hydra, the Nazi organization we met in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, was already infiltrated into SHIELD. And not only that, but it would have been the organization itself that was behind the decision to attack Manhattan with a nuclear bomb, a drastic decision that was not very understandable due to the human cost it could cause.

A nuclear bomb in New York would have killed most of the Avengers, including Iron Man, whose funds and inventions advanced the team's prominence and goals in future films.

This is what the fan says verbatim: Eliminating Clint and Natasha would pave the way for Crossbones (the character played by Frank Grillo) to take over as the main SHIELD agent. Furthermore, the nuclear bomb would eliminate several of the threats identified by Zola's algorithm in The Soldier of Winter, like Stephen Strange. ".

Finally, the theory tries to sustain itself based on two other very specific aspects. On the one hand, the fact that the UCM has already shown us how Hydra has infiltrated SHIELD on many occasions (something that is mostly revealed in Captain America: The Winter Soldier). So the fact that I finally do it would not mean a milestone overnight. And on the other hand, that all that could make a lot of sense with what we see in the rest of the movies. In fact, the theory also suggests that the drive to blame the Avengers for the Chitauri invasion and subsequent damage to Manhattan was "desasaplanded by Hydra" to weaken public support for superheroes.

And you? What do you think about this whole theory? Send us your comments here, in the news, or through social networks.