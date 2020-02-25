 The Avengers, no. fifteen

Share it:

The race for the throne of the underworld is increasingly at odds and crazy than ever, because Johnny Blaze has played very dirty and summoned Uncle Eli in a Celestial to torment Robbie and also his parents to crumble him physically and emotionally. In the meantime, The Avengers had to fight the Cosmic Ghost Biker in the Avengers Tower until he realized that everything was a Blaze ploy to entertain them so that Johnny won Robbie Reyes in a race in the underworld. Without further ado, the future Frank Castle asked them to help them get revenge on Johnny Blaze. In this issue we will see the end of the ghost biker challenge and a self-contained story located after the assault on the Avengers mansion (The Avengers, vol 1. No. 277 USA) in which Loki will seek power and our heroes will have to prevent it.

The history (can contain SPOILERS) would start with Robbie confronting his uncle with great determination denying his status as a spirit of revenge and embracing that of being a Avenger That saves people. At that time, the Avengers team appears with a flying ship to support Robbie and help him win the race while Thor and others tried to retain Johhny Blaze to match things up. Thanks to that little push, Robbie controlled the ship with his powers and change the turns of the race towards a more favorable one. However, the worst fate would come to Tony Stark with his research in the cave.

In the second story that would come here as a complement (can contain SPOILERS), Loki would look for a source of power to get more control, which would take him to the planet Yann. Meanwhile, the Avengers would gather in the destroyed mansion to check their structure and then talk about the next steps to take until Loki's lover asks Thor for help because she can no longer locate her beloved with the Norn stone. At that moment, the Supreme Sorcerer appears to warn of Sise-Neg's threat in Yann to absorb energy and that Loki would also be there, so I would ask for your help to travel there. Together, the Avengers would teleport there to stop a battle that would be based on absorbing power and energy, but there would be difficulties and at the end of everything they would be shocked by a great presence.

In general, we are facing a final story of an interesting and action-packed arc in which each page engages to see what movement each character will make to try to reach the throne of the underworld and if Robbie could get rid of the curse of the spirit of revenge. On the other hand, the following story that acts as a complement breathes an air of classic adventure that will be a great enjoyment for the most veteran readers and a small history lesson for the most novel in terms of reimagining about how you try to imitate a classic story. Now, speaking a little more in detail about the aspects of the frames without getting into too many spoilers, I loved the great determination and feeling that has permeated Robbie's confrontation against his uncle Eli in the form of a celestial sending away the spirits of revenge for all their failures and embracing the Avengers and all their positive aspects. Very epic moment, for my part, just like when Thor throws himself against Blaze. I can't talk about the final part, but I can only say that the cliffhanger will leave you all hallucinated for all that that implies. On the other hand, about the complement story, I really enjoyed that touch of classic adventure that reminded me of the comics I read in my childhood, as well as its simpler but effective plots, although I think it feels somewhat charged towards the end by the number of characters, especially when including a certain unexpected character.

As for the characters, Robbie Reyes stands up like never before in this issue and does not let himself be humiliated or thrown down by anyone when he realizes something that many spirits of revenge have in common, so he becomes someone immovable unlike previous numbers, someone to admire and the arrival of his friends all he does is make him much stronger than before. On the other hand, The Avengers enter hell and each contribute a small role in the story to boost Robbie's morale and prove to Blaze that the Avengers are a team that nobody should mess with. Johhny Blaze does not give up at any time because he needs the maximum power to put the damned and Mephisto at bay, so he doesn't mind fighting with the Avengers or bothering Robbie with whatever it takes. Turning to the complement characters, The Avengers are presented here in a more classic way and they don't hesitate to help Loki by being Thor's brother, even though he has harmed them in the past, and they had to stop him to avoid something worse. Despite everything that has happened in recent numbers, Loki does not give up and seeks power for power, even if he has to face serious dangers in which he may lose his life or have trouble returning, which would lead him to a confrontation against a being called Sise-Neg, whose life is based on traveling to absorb power and whose relevance is more important than it seems, and in this number it seems to fulfill the role they give it.

On rhythm, in the first issue, Jason Aaron brushes the dynamic times very well to generate tension so that the reader gets involved and feels submerged to know who will win the race, while in the complementary number, Roger Stern seeks a more balanced rhythm by pulling Quiet so that the adventure feels complete in all its layers.

On an artistic level, Stefano Caselli does a totally great job throughout the whole number where you can feel the emotion of the moment and even the epicity of the few battles there are, such as that of Thor and Blaze. On the other hand, Ron Lim offers a very clean and beautiful drawing that tries to recreate the classic style and classic designs, giving it a modern renovation that makes it quite visually attractive For a one-shot.

In short, I consider that we are facing an exciting and quite well executed arc ending that adds a complement that, although many did not ask for it, is a good story that is nice to read.

