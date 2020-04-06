 The Avengers, no. 16

Share it:

Unexpectedly, but wanting to help his friend and partner in any way possible, The Avengers faced off against the spirit that possessed the Avengers Mountain and then the Cosmic Ghost Biker as Robbie raced against Johnny Blaze in hell for the throne. Once they learned that it was all Blaze's plan to take over Robbie's powers, the Avengers went to hell and helped Robbie win the race and he decided to remain a Ghost Biker and not take the throne. On the other hand, Tony Stark's research led him to travel back in time to a million BC. In this issue we will look at the origin of the Avengers Starmark from 65 million years ago and a tie-in with Absolute Slaughter in which Spiderman reunited The Avengers to destroy the beacons (events that occurred before Venom, No. 16) .

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with a character narrating how the sick celestial fell on Earth and spilled his blood and entrails in the original broth. Much later, an asteroid fell that ended the life of the dinosaurs, but that was not by chance, but was attracted so that the Earth could defend itself from different threats and thus the first host of the star mark emerged. Later, two men named Brrk and Vnn were looking for their dream garden where they could spend their lives together, but having to face some deviants they knew that their dream could not be forever. The next morning, these lovers prepared for an attack when the ground collapsed and one of them died while the other touched the corpse of the first Starmark and became the new Starmark, thus being able to kill the deviants and meet to the Avengers. In the Absolute Slaughter tie-in, Spider-Man recruited various Avengers who had a symbiote, such as Captain America, Wolverine, and the Thing. While he intended to take them to the laboratory, Cap wanted to do something for the citizens and thanks to Ben Grimm they discovered that the killing minions were controlled by two beacons. Thus, this team would take care of the beacon in New York while Hawkeye would destroy the one in San Francisco.

In general, we are a fairly deep comic, endearing for the chemistry of the lead duo of the first story and hard to read for how Jason Aaron approaches the story, thus achieving that this issue ends up leaving a mark on the reader's heart that is difficult to eraseBecause we have all had a special person in our life and we can empathize with them, although due to the temporary location the characters are somewhat simple. Personally, there is a page that is key that is burned into the heart and that you can almost get a slight tear to fall on the reader. In short, a very necessary first story, explanatory, sweet and at the same time hard. On the other hand, the tie-in with Absolute Slaughter has a very interesting part that has not been mentioned in the main plot -or at least I don't remember- what are “beacons”, although they were seen in the background in some chapter, be it "The Spider Web of Poison", "Poison", "Absolute Slaughter" or "Miles Morales: Spider-Man", but I don't remember them explaining what they were for, which is why I consider this part to be very important and I see illogical that they have treated it in a simple tie-in. However, as a story, the truth is that it gets a little heavy at first, and, thinking objectively, I do not know the reasons that could have caused this, since two people in the argument may have positive points.

As for the characters, Brrk is a strong and totally kind man with great respect and love for life while Vnn stands out for his intelligence, so together they end up forming a quite powerful dynamic duo and, unintentionally, they end up loving each other. Spiderman tirelessly searches for the Avengers and tries to take them to the lab believing that it is the best possible decision and it is not until they show him the beacons that Peter changes his plans, since Captain America also wants to keep the streets clean. In this case, Wolverine and the Thing take a secondary role, being thanks to the second that they discover the one of the beacons when using the instruments of Reed. By last, Hawkeye shows great willpower by being the only hero to rise up in San Francisco against a legion of symbiotes even when everything gets complicated.

On rhythm, the first number scripted by Jason Aaron has some good times that get you hooked on reading to the end and leave you shocked while in the second number the rhythm tries to be more active, but it does not achieve what it tries to give, so that ends up falling into heaviness from time to time.

On an artistic level, Dale Keown and Andrea Sorrentino bring us a totally spectacular drawing in the first few and tremendously beautiful in the following in which the fauna, flora and the environment in general are treated with a very detailed care. Likewise, the characters are designed in a highly remarkable way with expressions that mark their facial expressions well and, above all, make them stand out when fighting or showing their emotions. On the other hand, Alberto Alburquerque and Guiu Vilanova's art is fine, but it feels somewhat flat and could be improved on some occasions, especially in the part of The Avengers, since heapart from Hawkeye seems to be better treated.

In short, I consider that we are facing an interesting number that points us more about the members of the Avengers from 65 million years ago, now playing Starmark with a beautiful and tragic story, and a tie-in that provides interesting information about Absolute Slaughter, but that could have been done in a better way.

You can buy "The Avengers, no. 16 " here.