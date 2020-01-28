 The Avengers, no. 14

Share it:

The control of Avengers Mountain is increasingly in danger due to the escape of the spirit of revenge, so Thor and Hulka join the fight as soon as possible and with the help of Chico-Cosa they managed to retain the Heavenly a little. At that moment, the intruder makes an appearance as the Cosmic Ghost Biker. Meanwhile, in hell, JOhnny Blaze forces Robbie to have an unfair hellish career to keep his power. In this issue we will see the Avengers fight the Cosmic Ghost Biker while the race in hell is getting more and more complicated. In addition, we will also see a small tie-in with Absolute Slaughter in which Danny Ketch will try to prevent Matanza from acquiring Alejandra's Codex.

The story would begin with the revenge spirits encouraging Robbie Reyes to resume the race and then help him by removing the demons that dirty the road. Thanks to that, Robbie would follow the race, but Johhny would summon a celestial with Uncle E's soulli. Meanwhile, on Avengers Mountain, Earth's most powerful heroes begin to fight with the Cosmic Ghost Biker everything they can to prevent them from harming and delaying them. Without hesitation and with an enviable team strength, all together gave their best until the Cosmic Ghost Biker he remembered that he shouldn't attack them, but that it was a Johnny Blaze ploy. However, In the tie-in story, Johnny Blaze would manifest on Earth to ask Danny Ketch to save Alejandra de Matanza because she owns a codex. Reluctantly, the young spirit of revenge accepts and goes in search of it, but the fight is too fierce and will become a struggle for survival.

In general, we are facing a very popcorn comic and full of action in abundance with a couple of chascarrillos quite resultones by the Cosmic Ghost Biker that gives the cartoon a very entertaining air and with which you do not lose attention at any time. In addition, the tie-in story with Matanza Absoluta gives us a very interesting violent adventure in which the difference in power between Matanza and other characters is very clear. Now, speaking in more detail about other aspects of the plot without going into spoilers, I would say that the entire battle orchestrated by Jason Aaron in which The Avengers fight is quite incredible and epic, also drawing some odd smile. On the other hand, the plot of the hell race takes a good turn with the help of the other spirits of revenge and the shocking shock of Robbie Seeing something unexpected. By last, the tie-in is very well mounted and offers us a pretty entertaining story with a maddening slaughter -With MotoMatanza! -.

As for the characters, The Avengers demonstrate great teamwork when it comes to fighting with a character that has a high level of power and even comes to combine their powers in an original way. The Cosmic Ghost Biker tries to fight our heroes while releasing different jokes by not taking them seriously at any time during the battle until Blade got angry at his attack on Chico-Cosa. On the other hand, Johnny Blaze is too confident during the race for all the recues you can use to stop your enemy. Nevertheless, Robbie Reyes is somewhat suspicious once in a while, although there is no lack of revenge spirits that encourage him to continue fighting for his brother and to prevent Johnny from getting stronger, but the final manipulation he receives ends up completely dismantling him. Danny Ketch is not a great Ghost Biker to use, but he does everything he can against the formidable enemy that is Killing to defend Alejandra, who is getting closer to death stabbed by the symbiote.

On rhythmJason Aaron gives us an adventure full of action that does not make us detach from the comic at any time while in the tie-in does not get to have that same feeling, but it does get us to have fun for its good times of action.

On an artistic level, Stefano Caselli does a great job in this comic with totally clear fights in which chaos has no great presence and everything is well resolved thanks to his fantastic drawing with a great character design, details and even really fun panels. On the other hand, Juan Frigeri has a remarkable drawing during the tie-in to present the fight between Matanza and Danny Ketch to defend Alejandra. There is some chaos, raw violence, and Frigeri handles everything very easily for a self-conclusion story that leaves a very good taste on the artistic level.

In short, I consider that we are facing un remarkable number that gives us a great battle and great fun and then leave everything ready for our protagonists to help their friend Avenger.

