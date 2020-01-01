 The Avengers, no. 13

Share it:

After finishing the War of the Kingdoms and with a well-deserved rest, the Avengers took a relaxing bath in a jacuzzi while Robbie confesses to Captain Marvel her fears for the spirit of revenge. Then, Black Panther entered the Pentagon to warn the Supreme Squad of America not to trust Coulson. Later, Robbie would take his brother to school, but the car would notice his intentions and threaten Robbie to accommodate himself to being a Ghost Pilot. However, this led him to ask the Avengers and Hellstrom for help to exorcise him, but everything started to get out of control and Iron Man found a helmet of his Stone Age. In this issue we will see that the Spirit of Vengeance has taken the Avengers base and Johnny Blaze challenging Robbie Reyes to a career in hell, in addition to some Marvel Comics Presents (MCP) stories.

The story would begin with Thor and Hulka entering the Celestial when Captain America warns them of the escape of the Spirit of Vengeance and the takeover of the Celestial. Quickly, everyone starts fighting and Chico-Cosa tries to prevent the Celestial from moving when the intruder makes an appearance. Meanwhile, in hell, Johnny Blaze forces Robbie Reyes to have a career in hell, but, unfortunately, it is not a fair race and if the Ghost Biker wins, he will be left with Robbie's power. On the other hand, we have an Iron Man story related to banks and financial crises; and another one of Bucky in which he has diverse adventures and fights against monsters.

In general, we are facing uNo pretty interesting comic about how everything is gradually falling apart because Robbie Reyes does not want to accept his Spirit of Vengeance, which also leads us to the tense race in hell in which the Ghost Biker forces Robbie to run to be more powerful. In a way, Jason Aaron has executed the script very well so that both parties coexist very well and that they are interspersed in a natural and flexible way. Now, speaking in more detail about some aspects, the career between Robbie and Blaze is spectacular while remembering that you should never trust to have a fair career even in hell. On the other hand, I was surprised how the Boy-Thing has managed to keep the Avengers Celestial with his powers, but with the cliffhanger that appears at the end of it … everything seems to be more complicated and the easy solution will have to be Robbie accept his Spirit of Vengeance. On the other hand, the stories of the Marvel Comics Presents border on the poor and acceptable according to the eyes of the reader, not because they are disjointed stories that cut the scroll and that make the reader annoyed by its inclusion, but by its history itself, which does not get to penetrate at all.

As for the characters, The Avengers fight with their containment teams all they can against the Spirit of Vengeance that has controlled the Celestial while Hellstrom tries to contain him. As a team, they are seen to act quite effectively, but their appearance is relatively short, since the story focuses more on what happens in hell. Anyway, it's great to see them fight and more in the last scene where the intruder holds Thor with the mjolnir. By last, the dynamics of Johnny Blaze and Robbie Reyes generates great iconic moments in which watching them interact is a delight, and more when they start competing in a race.

About the rhythm, the story of the Avengers is totally active because of the critical situation by the possession of the Spirit of Vengeance and the Intruder in the Avengers Celestial, which makes the reader get excited at every page that passes. However, MCP stories tend to be more relaxed because of their short length.

On an artistic level, Stefano Caselli does a totally remarkable job both in the mortal world and in the underworld with a great luxury of details that make you immerse yourself in the story that Jason Aaron poses to you, although my preference is how he works the faces and the bottoms of hell.

In short, I think we are facing an interesting number of the Avengers that puts into play the future of Robbie Reyes, although I still think that Marvel Comics Presents material should be presented separately in a dedicated volume.

You can acquire “The Avengers, no. 13 ” here.