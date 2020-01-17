The Avengers "I am Iron Man" moment: Endgame is now a Funko

Share it:

Have you seen or not the movie Avengers: Endgame Marvel Studios is impossible not to know at this point that ends with a memorable sacrifice of Tony Stark in which he manages to defeat Thanos and his army giving life for the galaxy.

Many are those who have wanted to immortalize this peak moment of the UCM in their homes with the popular Funko figures and from now on it will be possible thanks to the latest addition to the Marvel's Avengers Assemble collection, which is nothing but a tribute to the aforementioned final moment in which Tony Stark says his already iconic "I am Iron Man".

This figure has been announced with a price of 15 dollars and will be part of an exclusive circulation of certain shops, so it remains to be seen if it will arrive in Spain and which stores will be responsible for its distribution.

The Avengers Assemble collection will include a total of six figures (known at the moment) that will be released throughout 2020, it will be possible to link each other to gather all the avengers in a scene. The first of the collection will be unveiled at the end of January and a monthly announcement will be made from now on.

If you want to get a figure at all costs you can book it here, because the store accepts international shipments, but you will have to wait for a date of sale, because for now there is none to qualify for.

The number of different figures that have gone on sale since the premiere of the film multiplies the number of characters present in the final battle by several integers, but if what you want is a powerful figure that marries your Funko collection, This is one of the good ones.