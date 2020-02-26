The Avengers author suggests a new possible clash with the X-Men

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In a recently released interview, Jason Aaron, the writer of the current course of the Avengers series, suggested that there could be a new event that would once again challenge Earth's most powerful heroes against Charles Xavier's X-Men. .

The X-Men and the Avengers are the two most important groups of Marvel Comics and attract millions of readers around the world who enjoy following the adventures of their heroes. Just in recent times, the X-Men are back in the limelight thanks to the talent of the writer Jonathan Hickman with the two titles Power of X and House of X that reported the mutants on the map, placing them at the center of the Marvel universe. Thanks to this renewed importance, Jason Aaron suggests that the power that the X-Men are acquiring could soon come into contrast with the Avengers that he is writing, who seek to preserve the world status quo. At the moment, therefore, it is only a reflection of the writer, but never say never also because it was Aaron and Hickman who prepared the last conflict between the two supergroups. What do you think about it? Will there come up with this new clash? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers and Fantastic 4 are joined in Empyre to defeat the alliance between the aliens Krre and Skrull who want to invade Earth, as we will see next April. We also leave you with high statements from Aaron on Moon Knight's return to the Avengers pages.