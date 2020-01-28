The Avengers author confirms the return of Moon Knight: "It will be a memorable clash"

Share it:

With Empyre's debut on the horizon and more than a few new series scheduled, it looks like that Marvel Comics you are facing a period of hard work. In case you were a fan of Avengers but you must not despair, since it seems that the Casa della Idee does not want to divert attention from one of his best works.

Jason Aaron in fact, author of the comics series dedicated to the Avengers, has recently confirmed that starting from April we will see the return of Moon Knight, ready for the occasion to clash with our favorite heroes. On his blog, the writer has published an interesting post containing this statement: "The new narrative arc Age of Khonshu will begin with the publication of Avengers # 33, whose release is scheduled for April. In case you want to see Moon Knight at full power, ready to fight with all the tenacity and fury that distinguish him, then this is the narrative arc for you".

The writer also defined the new narrative arc as "a story arc that will make the world tremble", underlining its memorability and revealing that it is a story that has always wanted to tell.

The synopsis of Avengers # 33 reads the following: "MOON KNIGHT AGAINST THE AVENGERS! Mummies are coming out of their graves. Secret armies march in the moonlight, from K’un’Lun in Wakanda to Greenwich Village. A dark God invades Asgard. And the Moon Knight was unleashed like never before. Thus began the Age of Khonshu. This is how the Avengers end".

And what do you think of it? Are you curious? Let us know if you are following the series by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis on the latest issue of Avengers.