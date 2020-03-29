The Avengers also watch out for COVID-19 in these posters

Share it:

Although we surely all know the rules to avoid expanding COVID-19, it never hurts to refresh it. That is why an artist has decided to present a graphic lesson that reminds us of the importance of keeping one's distance in this health crisis through some posters of Marvel which are nothing more than a copy of the posters of great MCU classics but keeping the safety distance how necessary it is these days.

Thus, the digital artist BossLogic It seeks to remind us by bringing out a smile that not all Avengers can pose together for. 'Infinity war'and that is why in the new "editions of social distancing" not one of the heroes appears, there is no room for a photo where there cannot be a meter between each one. Too 'iron Man 3'has its new adaptation, as well as' Captain America: The First Avenger', 'Thor: The Dark World' or 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

But there are many more posters. The artist has been producing these posters daily for the past week and using more titles from outside the Marvel world to remind us of the basic principles necessary to help curb the pandemic. For example, 'For 13 reasons' now he has a protagonist with a mask and 'Stranger Things' the gang doesn't ride a bike anymore:

Speaking of Phase 4 of Marvel, it must be remembered that all productions have been affected. So, 'Black Widow ' has confirmed that it is delaying its premiere until further notice and the Disney + series 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​is passed to 2021.