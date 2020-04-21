The authors of ONE PIECE, Demon Slayer and other manga together in the Shueisha special

Share it:

The Japanese publisher Shueisha a few hours ago announced the release of a new Weekly Shonen Jump special, reserved for subscribers only to the digital version of the weekly. The volume will contain the beauty of 19 one-shots written by Eiichiro Oda (ONE PIECE), Yuki Tabata (Black Clover), Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer) and other important mangaka.

Below you can read the titles of all the chapters included in the special.

"Monsters" by Eiichiro Oda

"Kiben Gakuha, Yotsutani-sensei no Kaidan" by Haruichi Furudate

"Boku no Hero" by Kohei Horikoshi

"Black Clover" (one-shot version) by Yuki Tabata

"High Spec Lovers" by Tadahiro Miura

"Monjushiro Kyodai" by Koyoharu Gotouge

"Poppy no Onegai" by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu

"King Play Ball" by Taishi Tsutsui

Dr. Stone reboot: Byakuya (chapter 1) by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi

"Asagaya Geijutsu Koko Eizoka and Yokoso" by Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki

"Nikai Bongara Barabarujura" by Gege Akutami

"Sasaki-kun ga Judan or Tometa" by Tatsuki Fujimoto

"Hajikami Bakuro" by Tsurun Hatomune

"Genjui Totek" by Hitsuji Gondaira

"Matoritowaku" by Atsushi Nakamura

"Hakaishin Shivazaki-kun" by Hajime Kōmoto

"Majo no Moribito" (one-shot version) by Asahi Sakano

"Undead Unluck" (one-shot version) by Yoshifumi Tozuka

"Baito Leader Tetsuzawa ~ Futo no Nanoka ~ by Tomohiro Hasegawa

As you can see among the authors, the brilliant one stands out Koyoharu Gotouge, still fresh from the immense success of its Demon Slayer, the mangaka of My Hero Academia Kohei Horikoshi, the author of The Promised Neverland Kaiu Shirai, the brilliant Eiichiro Oda and many others.

As you can see among the authors, the brilliant one stands out Koyoharu Gotouge, still fresh from the immense success of its Demon Slayer, the mangaka of My Hero Academia Kohei Horikoshi, the author of The Promised Neverland Kaiu Shirai, the brilliant Eiichiro Oda and many others.