The authors of Homeworld 3 will unveil the new Focus Home game at PAX East 2020

The leaders of Blackbird Interactive confirm that they will participate in the PAX East 2020 and that, at the event scheduled for late February in Boston, they will show the new video game developed under the aegis of Focus Home Interactive.

The joint press release that precedes the reveal of the game and accompanies the announcement of this new partnership offers us advances on the nature of the title that will be presented by the authors of Homeworld 3.

As specified by the CEO of Blackbird Rob Cunningham and the chief operating officer of Focus Home Interactive John Bert, the project will represent aOriginal IP set in one science fiction dimension detached from that of the Homeworld series and that of other well-known videogame, literary or cinematographic sagas.

Blackbird's new intellectual property will be the first of a long series of projects that the Blackbird team plans to develop together with Focus Home Interactive over the next few years. The presentation of the next IP of the authors of Homeworld 3 will therefore take place at PAX East 2020 to be held in Boston between February 27 and March 1, 2020. Dontnod is also developing a game with Focus Home, although the authors of Life is Strange and Vampyr have not yet revealed the kind of reference, the nature and the reference platforms of this project.