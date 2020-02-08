Entertainment

The authors of Dragon Ball Z Abridged explain the reasons for the conclusion of the series

February 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
The latest video game dedicated to one of the most famous saga of the story of Goku and his friends it allowed us to discover many curiosities about the history of Dragon Ball Z. In addition, in the last few days the historic Abridged series ended, with a short message the authors wanted to explain the reasons behind this choice.

Team Four Star has succeeded in the difficult undertaking of duplicating the numerous episodes of the Akira Toriyama show going as far as the conclusion of the Cell saga, before deciding to definitively end the series. Scott T. Frerichs, one of the authors, commented on the choice: "We recently announced that DBZA will not continue with our usual hybridging method and the duplication of the original stakes. However, we recently discussed moving forward with the Buu saga using the same method as ShortZ. Unfortunately after thinking about it a lot, we decided it was in fact impossible".

The message then continues: "The end of the Cell saga gave us a sense of conclusion that was difficult to avoid. We have done everything to make the ending special and all the rest of the work we have done makes us feel empty. Many series lose hits going forward, because the authors want to go beyond the limit of the story and we were starting to feel that way".

Thus ends one of the works created by fans most famous on the web, to conclude, we recommend this original Dragon Ball Z fan art.

