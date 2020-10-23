the authors and the protagonists assure, the ending will be fantastic!

During the PaleyFest of New York showrunners and stars of Supernatural talked about the longest running fantasy series in the history of American television by The CW, anticipating what to expect from the finale less than a month after its broadcast.

During the virtual panel moderated by Damian Holbrook of TV Guide, the leading actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles they shared their feelings and thoughts on their characters’ journey, assuring us that the best is yet to come.

“I will say that the series finale is my favorite episode of all time … During filming, there was something in the air”he said Padalecki. “This story has been a big part of my life, and I would be lying if I tried to assume that I haven’t thought many times about how I want it to end. I guess I could have seen it end in so many different ways, but now that it’s all said and done, I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. “



From the point of view of Ackles, the ending was “a great way to end the show”. “It’s no secret: I had my reservations when I first heard the idea. But I realized that I’m so close to this story, and so close to these characters that maybe I had my own ideas of what the ending would be like. “, the actor said.

To complete the panel, together with the actors Misha Collins e Alexander Calvert, c’erano i co-showrunner Robert Singer e Andrew Dabb, who revealed little about the true story that will be told in the series finale. Referring to it as a “intimate episode” centered on brothers Sam and Dean Winchester.

While the show was originally supposed to wrap up in May, Supernatural was forced on a hiatus in March after the COVID-19 pandemic halted production across North America. And while the closure left showrunners plenty of time to think about the show’s final two episodes – which hadn’t yet been shot – the scripts for them haven’t changed much during this time. “We had these scripts, as we’ve been doing for 15 years, pretty much well in advance. We were happy with them and were just waiting to be ready for shooting “Singer said.

Filmed in August and September, the last two episodes have been modified in small ways, due to production constraints imposed by COVID security protocols. Notably, the precautions resulted in a reduced number of background actors on set and an extra day of filming on the finale. But in general, the influence of the pandemic on Supernatural it is not something that viewers will hear.

In fact, the ones who heard it the most were the actors on set, joking that they felt like lepers in a strange new world of social distancing and masks. “Certainly there has been a period of adjustment, and it is certainly socially debilitating, because you can no longer see the faces of the people you are working with”he said Ackles. “Fortunately, there is such a connection with this particular set that we were able to adapt quite well.” While Padalecki shared his colleague’s discomfort, he thinks the show’s cast and crew handled a difficult final filming period as responsibly as possible.

As sad as it was to say goodbye to the long series, pride and joy were also predominant emotions. “There were a lot of tears before we went back to filming what we knew would be the last two episodes of the series”he said Padalecki. “I was really happy. I was really proud. “

“The last moment, the last day, were tears of joy”, he added Ackles, “that feeling you get when you know you’ve done something you’ll be proud of for the rest of your life.”



The panel closed with the co-showrunners and the stars who turned in their final message to the fans of the show, who followed him for so long that they thanked and said goodbye to Supernatural with advertising posters. “As I said for the 200th episode celebrations, every time I land in Vancouver, I feel like I’m coming home. And I think the fans have been an important part of this journey.”, a visibly excited Singer said. “A lot of the energy in this show is really fan motivated. I think we’ve all heard it and felt we wanted to do the best possible job, for as long as possible, thanks to the fans. “

The last episode of Supernatural will air on November 19.