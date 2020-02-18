The author on the last chapter of Dr. Stone: "the real story begins now!"

Share it:

With moderate delay, the effects of Dr. Stone's anime have finally started to be felt. The sales of the manga, in fact, have only now begun to travel linearly, a sign that the television adaptation has finally succeeded in the task of sponsoring the franchise. But for Jump's work the surprises aren't over yet.

The editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump, Hiroyuki Nakano, he predicted it during an interview on Demon Slayer. The publisher, in fact, had revealed how fans are interacting differently with anime compared to a few years ago, when following a weekly series went hand in hand with the purchase of the manga. With the advent and development of streaming today things have changed a lot and many viewers prefer to watch an anime only after the broadcast ends, so that they can follow it in one breath.

For this reason, the sales of the respective manga were also affected with consequent delays in receiving positive feedback from fans. Anyway, Dr. Stone has started to sell more and more volumes, to the point of convincing the publisher Shuiesha to plan new reprints. On the occasion of the last chapter of the manga, also sensei Riichiro Inagaki published an extremely interesting comment:

"Dr. Stone had a full color page in today's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine! The real story begins now, along with the opening chapter! I can assure you it's very important, so please take a look at it. ! "

Apparently, with the new chapter by Dr. Stone the work is about to enter a new narrative arc long awaited and prepared by the two authors. And you, instead, what do you expect from the new saga? Let us know with a comment below.