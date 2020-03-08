The author of We Never Learn confuses fans: his manga will not have a single ending

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Romantic manga often stage love triangles where a protagonist is courted by more than one girl. Fans often divide by cheering for one or the other and the fronts increase as many more girls are included in the work. Taishi Tsutsui, author of We Never Learnhowever, he decided to do things his own way.

A few months ago in We Never Learn a narrative arc has been going on that apparently it was the last for the manga. The protagonist Yuiga Nariyuki had in fact dealt with her own feelings and decided the winning girl. However, in issue 15 of Weekly Shonen Jump readers shouldn't expect the end of the manga. Or rather, one of the endings.

Because it was indeed announced that We Never Learn will have five different endings. Chapter 150 which concludes the first finale has in fact closed with the words "Route 1/5" and the announcement that there will be four further routes, each dedicated to another of the four girls. Fans in this way can choose for themselves what is the "real" ending depending on the girl who has struck them most.

Still in the same issue, however, Taishi Tsutsui made it known that We Never Learn will continue for just a little while longer and that therefore the conclusion could still come true definitively in 2020. At the bottom you can see the advertising page that announces the next four narrative arcs of We Never Learn. What do you think of this definitely singular choice of mangaka? The We Never Learn anime also raised some controversy.