Entertainment

The author of We Never Learn confuses fans: his manga will not have a single ending

March 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Romantic manga often stage love triangles where a protagonist is courted by more than one girl. Fans often divide by cheering for one or the other and the fronts increase as many more girls are included in the work. Taishi Tsutsui, author of We Never Learnhowever, he decided to do things his own way.

A few months ago in We Never Learn a narrative arc has been going on that apparently it was the last for the manga. The protagonist Yuiga Nariyuki had in fact dealt with her own feelings and decided the winning girl. However, in issue 15 of Weekly Shonen Jump readers shouldn't expect the end of the manga. Or rather, one of the endings.

Because it was indeed announced that We Never Learn will have five different endings. Chapter 150 which concludes the first finale has in fact closed with the words "Route 1/5" and the announcement that there will be four further routes, each dedicated to another of the four girls. Fans in this way can choose for themselves what is the "real" ending depending on the girl who has struck them most.

READ:  Dragon Quest: Your Story Review, the CGI movie lands on Netflix

Still in the same issue, however, Taishi Tsutsui made it known that We Never Learn will continue for just a little while longer and that therefore the conclusion could still come true definitively in 2020. At the bottom you can see the advertising page that announces the next four narrative arcs of We Never Learn. What do you think of this definitely singular choice of mangaka? The We Never Learn anime also raised some controversy.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.