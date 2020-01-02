The author of We Never Learn comments on the ending of the anime, alluding to the future of the manga

Share it:

Following the broadcast of the final episode of the second season of We Never Learn, the author of the manga – Taishi Tsutsui – has published a post on Twitter raising some ideas for the future of the work.

Below you can take a look to the translation of the message written by the author:

"Thank you for watching the final episode of the Bokuben anime. I am really grateful that so many people participated in creating such a wonderful anime. About the relationship between the anime's finale and future manga developments … I have comments to make (laughs).

I hope that in the future you will continue to have fun with the manga! "

In support of the post of thanks, the mangaka has inserted an illustration representing the five protagonists of the series.

Tsutsui first published the manga in February 2017 in Shueisha's magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump. As for the anime, however, its transmission began with the first season on April 6th, followed by the second season which debuted in Japan on October 5th.

The work does not fall within the mainstream of the magazine, therefore many of you may not know it. We leave you, therefore, a brief synopsis to give you some context:

"The manga story focuses on Yuiga, a student who points to a scholarship because he comes from a poor family. His school gives him a condition: he can have a recommendation for a scholarship if he tutors his two beautiful classmates to help them enter the schools of their choice. Ogata could be a science genius and Furuhashi a prodigy of literature – but Ogata points to a liberal arts school and Furuhashi points to a science school. And both are all obscure beyond their fields of competence. "

Are We Never Learn's heroines preparing for the finale in the next OAV? Will the anime end definitively or is the announcement of a third season imminent?