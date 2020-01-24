The author of The Walking Dead reveals the origin of the zombie virus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Walking Dead has ended several months. The surprise ending prepared by Robert Kirkman with the number 193 of July 2019 has left the passionate readers of the opera dumbfounded, who however supported until the end: The Walking Dead is the best-selling comic of the decade, despite having left some questions without reply.

One of these questions about The Walking Dead is related to the famous virus that turned humans into zombies, thus launching the adventure setting. Until now, Robert Kirkman had shown himself determined not to let fans know the origin of the virus, postponing the opportunity to a possible interview in future years.

Or as a joke or out of boredom, Robert Kirkman anticipated this revelation by launching a tweet in response to a question received. The tweet you can see below keeps this answer: space spores. Nothing else, therefore no in-depth analysis whatsoever, but therefore refers to one of the past declarations that mentioned that the virus was necessarily born from some sci-fi theme.

It is not the first time, however, that Kirkman refers to alien worlds for The Walking Dead. In issue 75 of the comic was mentioned the existence of an unknown alien civilization that raised the dead who then attacked humans. Another The Walking Dead question is therefore solved, is this the answer you expected or did you prefer another source for the zombie virus?