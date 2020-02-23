Entertainment

The author of the seinen Golden Kamui manga has become a dad!

February 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
This is a really happy moment for Satoru Noda, author of the famous seinen manga Golden KamuiIn fact, not only has his work been very successful for some time (as well as the animated transposition) but he has also become a father now.

To celebrate the happy event, the author took a well-deserved one-week break to be close to the family and the unborn child. The Golden kamui chapter, therefore, has not been published this week, but will regularly resume its run from February 27 next one. Published in the Weekly Young Jump magazine since 2014, Golden Kamui is an action and adventure seinen that tells us of a dangerous treasure hunt that takes place in the early 1900s in Japan, specifically in the Hokkaido region, one of the wildest areas and cold of the Land of the Rising Sun. The protagonists of the story are the soldier Saichi Sugimoto called "the Immortal" because apparently endowed with an almost superhuman resistance to any damage or injury he receives, and a young woman from the Ainu tribe named Ashirpa. The two, after a series of vicissitudes, will team up to find a phantom treasure that appeals to everyone, from unscrupulous soldiers to ferocious bandits.

The anime version of Golden Kamui has three seasons that are getting a good response from the public. In closing we leave you to this double interview between Satoru Noda and the author of Inuyasha.

