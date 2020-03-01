The author of Re: Zero presents "Warlords of Sigrdrifa", his new original anime

Share it:

Aniplex, the Japanese anime manufacturer and distributor, presented its new original anime a little while ago Warlords of Sigrdrifa, sharing a Key Visual and the first teaser trailer on its social channels. The series will be written and directed by Tappei Nagatsuki, former author of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World.

Aniplex presented the story by stating that it will deal with the adventures of "a strong female character and her trusted winged companion". The anime doesn't yet have an official release date.

Tappei Nagatsuki (Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World) will write the screenplay and direct the series, while the celebrated artist Takuya Fujima (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid) will deal with the original character design. Among others, it has been confirmed that Takaaki Suzuki he will take care of the world building and more generally of the care of the setting. The name of the animation studio is currently shrouded in shadow.

Nagatsuki recently oversaw the making of the second season of Re: Zero, coming in April and based on his series of novels. During an interview, the author said he was happy to be able to work on an original anime, despite appreciating the fans' love for his great work.

